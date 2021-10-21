Court hears bail pleas of accused in Nawaz Sharif vaccination entry case

LAHORE: A local court heard bail petition of two accused in the fake Covid-19 vaccination entry of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The court summoned report from the investigation officer and adjourned further hearing of the bail petitions of accused Adil and Abul Hassan until October 29.

The lawyers were directed to present their arguments in the next hearing of the case.

“The accused made bogus corona vaccination entry on the computerised national identity card of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif,” the prosecution said.

The prosecutor pleaded to the court to dismiss bail petition as the prosecution have evidence against the accused.

Police had arrested two employees of the Kot Khwaja Saeed Hospital over reported fake registration of a Covid-19 vaccine on the identity card of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Gujjarpura police arrested Adil and Abul Hassan following registration of an FIR against them.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also filed a separate case against both accused under cyber crime laws.

Sharif, who has been in the British capital since November 2019 in connection with his medical treatment, was administered the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine at the Khwaja Saeed vaccination centre, according to the fake registration on the Nadra portal.

A three-member committee constituted to investigate the matter revealed that a ward servant and a watchman were assigned the task of immunisation at the Kot Khwaja vaccination centre.

After fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz Sharif’s name entries of vaccination of Late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were also surfaced.

The entry of two doses of Sinovac vaccine administered to Late Kulsoom Nawaz according to fake entry in the vaccination portal. The fake entry of vaccination to Kulsoom Nawaz was registered on October 05.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who has been staying in London for years, has also been administered Covid vaccine in Multan, according to a fake entry in the vaccination data.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!