Court hears PSO appointments case against Shahid Khanqan Abbasi

KARACHI: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others appeared before an accountability court here on Thursday in alleged illegal appointments in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also produced a witness in the reference during the hearing.

Former MD PSO and a co-accused in the reference, Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq, filed a petition in the court. His counsel argued that the reference could not be heard in an accountability court after promulgation of the new NAB Ordinance.

The court summoned reply from the NAB in the next hearing of the case. The court adjourned further hearing of the reference until November 18.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi talking to media said that the the NAB ordinance was made to extend the tenure of the Chairman NAB. “An objective of this ordinace was to grab the power of posting a judge,” Abbasi claimed.

Commenting on the case he said the case has not been in the purview of the NAB.

The anti-corruption watchdog had filed a reference against ex-PM Abbasi and the then petroleum secretary for allegedly appointing Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq as managing director and Yaqoob Sattar as deputy managing director (finance) of the PSO in violation of rules and regulations.

The accused caused loss of Rs138 million to the national exchequer, the NAB claimed.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!