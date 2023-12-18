Court hears Thatta water supply reference against Zardari, others

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday heard Thatta Water Supply project reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others, ARY News reported.

Zardari’s counsel Asad Abbasi and defence lawyers Arshad Tabraiz, Mohammad Rafay and others appeared in the court presided over by Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir.

The lawyers filed pleas of Asif Zardari, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Manahil Majeed seeking exemption from attending the court hearing.

Advocate Arshad Tabraiz said that Asif Zardari held the public office, while all other accused have been public servants or government employees.

“Ashfaq Ahmed Laghari, who had not attended previous hearing, has arrived now,” lawyer said.

“The copies of case papers are required to be distributed,” Arshad Tabraiz said.

The court directed the NAB prosecutor to prepare copies of case papers and provide to accused in the next hearing.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until February 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated Zardari, former secretary Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Ali Akbar, Ejaz Memon, Ali Akbar Abro, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Manahil Majeed and Nadeem Bhutto in the reference.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the case pertains to illegal award of a contract by the Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme, Thatta to a private contractor.