Court imposes fine on Khawaja Asif, Imran Khan lawyers in damages case

ISLAMABAD: A court hearing Rs 10 billion damages case of former prime minister Imran Khan against federal minister Khawaja Asif, fined Rs10,000 each to lawyers of both sides, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The judge approved an adjournment plea of Khawaja Asif’s lawyer with Rs10,000 fine.

Additional district and sessions judge Umeed Ali Baloch also imposed fine of same amount over the counsel of Imran Khan for not opposing the plea seeking adjournment.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until February 11.

Imran Khan had filed a defamation suit worth Rs10 billion against Khawaja Asif in 2012, for levelling allegations of non-transparency, money laundering and use of anonymous companies in Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds. Khan had termed the allegations false and defamatory.

