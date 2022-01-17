Court indicts Haleem Adil Sheikh in Saeed Ghani defamation case

KARACHI: City court Karachi on Monday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in a defamation case for leveling drug trafficking and other accusations against provincial Minister for Labour and Information Saeed Ghani.

During the hearing, Haleem Adil Sheikh pleaded not guilty over which, the court summoned witnesses on February 13.

Talking to news men outside the court, Saeed Ghani said the PTI stalwart had level false allegations against him and now he has been indicted by the court in the case.

The law will take its course if Sheikh fails to prove allegations against me, Ghani added.

It is to be mentioned here that Haleem Adil Sheikh had alleged Saeed Ghani of drug dealing during a television talk show.

A police report by the then Shikarpur SSP Muhammad Rizwan Khan alleged Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani and his brother of facilitating drug peddlers in their area of Mehmoodabad in Karachi.

In the report, compiled in January 2018, Khan claimed that Farhan Ghani, the minister’s brother, was assisting drug peddlers, adding that an absconding drug dealer, Zaheer Ahmed, was also working in Saeed’s office.

