Court indicts PML-N MNA Chaudhry Ashraf in land grabbing case

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court in Lahore on Tuesday inducted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in a land grabbing case, ARY News reported.

Special judge anti-corruption court justice Arif Mehmood indicted PML-N MNA. The court has also summoned witnesses in the case.

However, the hearing was adjourned for January 30.

Earlier, the court granted bail to PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf’s bail plea in a land fraud case. Ashraf got bail against surety bonds of Rs100,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab anti-corruption establishment team Tuesday arrested PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf over ‘land grabbing’ charges.

The PML-N MNA from NA-161 Sahiwal is accused of occupying 157 acres of government land. The Punjab anti-corruption department said the PML-N lawmaker occupied the land through fake documents with the help of Muhammad Saleem Patwari.

The lawmaker has been arrested after confirmation of the charge. A case had also been registered against the PML-N lawmaker, the spokesperson said.

Comments