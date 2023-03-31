Court irked over too many underpasses

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday showed resentment over the construction of underpasses in Lahore, ARY News reported.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim while hearing a case related to seeking remedies for the increasing threat of smog, remarked traffic problems can be solved by re-modeling the roads instead of constructing underpasses.

Justice Shahid Karim further remarked that “People don’t even understand the traffic police.” Traffic police need to be empowered more, he added.

The LHC judge observed that no one in Dubai is brave enough to argue with traffic police if stopped.

During the hearing, the court allowed all bakeries to work until one o’clock at night till Eid-ul-Fitr, while ordering the immediate sealing of illegal parking around private goods۔

Later, the hearing was adjourned for a week.

In the last hearing, the Lahore High Court (LHC) imposed a ban on cutting trees in Lahore.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim issued directives while hearing a petition seeking curbs to control smog in Lahore.

Justice Karim remarked that the smog situation in Lahore is already very bad and it shouldn’t be worsened by cutting the trees.

He also asked for introducing a law to declare tree-cutting a crime.

