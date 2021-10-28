Court issues arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: A Lahore sessions court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in a defamation case.

Additional Sessions Judge Hasnain Azhar Shah resumed hearing a defamation suit filed against Gill by a firm.

The court issued his arrest warrants after he failed to appear before it and directed him to turn up on November 1. Gill will have to furnish surety bonds worth Rs30,000 to avoid his arrest.

The judge observed that Gill was allowed to appear in court through a representative, adding the court had been waiting for the representative all day but he didn’t appear.

The company took the SAPM to the court for allegedly making false and ill-founded allegations against it during a TV talk show.

