Court issues notice to FIA over plea against Dania Malik

KARACHI: A Sessions Court in Karachi has issued notices to Director Federal Investigation Authority’s (FIA) cybercrime wing and other respondents over a petition against Dania Malik, the third wife of PTI MNA and TV Host Aamir Liaquat Hussain, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A district and sessions judge heard a petition seeking action against Dania Malik for posting an indecent video of Aamir Liaquat Hussain on social media.

The petitioner’s counsel Advocate Amir Jameel requested the court to order the FIA cybercrime wing to take action against Dania, maintaining that she made Hussain’s indecent videos go viral on social media.

The petitioner maintained that Dania maligned the image of Pakistani women all over the world. He stated that Dania Malik should be punished for posting such a video over a minor dispute.

In this regard, The court directed the cybercrime officials and other respondents of the case to submit their replies to the plea by July 6.

It is pertinent to mention here that a welfare organisation had filed a petition against Dania Shah in a district and sessions court. Some indecent videos of Aamir Liaquat Hussain went viral weeks before his death.

Aamir Liaquat’s death

Last week, Aamir Liaquat Hussain was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony in Karachi and was shifted to a private hospital in critical condition.

When rushed to the hospital, doctors said he had already passed away by the time he reached the facility. The court has ordered the exhumation of his remains to ascertain the cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, June 23.

