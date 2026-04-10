Court issues notices over exorbitant traffic challans

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued notices to the parties on a petition challenging heavy fines imposed for traffic violations.

The case was heard by Justice Farooq Haider on a petition filed by the Judicial Activism Panel.

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The petitioner argued that exorbitant fines were being imposed even for minor violations, including lane violations and zebra crossing breaches.

Counsel for the petitioner told the court that authorities are focusing on revenue generation rather than improving the overall traffic system.

The court issued notices to the Punjab government and other concerned parties, seeking their replies.