Court issues release order for PTI founder in Toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD: Special Central Judge Shahrukh Arjumand on Friday issued the release order for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the Toshakhana II case.

The court order stated that Imran Khan’s bail has been approved by the Islamabad High Court, and since he is not wanted in any other case, he should be released.

The surety money of Rs1 million each was submitted by Tariq Noon and Raja Ghulam Sajjad.

On November 20, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan secured bail in Toshakhana-II case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) announced the verdict and ordered to release former prime minister Imran Khan after his bail was approved against two surety bonds worth Rs 10 lacs each.

On November 14, PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas seeking acquittal in the Toshakhana-II case were rejected.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand announced the reserved verdict and rejected the acquittal pleas of former prime minister and his wife.

Following the bail, Imran Khan was arrested in New Town police station case in which he has been handed over to police on five-day physical remand.

The prosecution team sought 15-day physical remand of the former prime minister, but the ATC judge granted five-day physical remand to the police and ordered them to continue the investigation inside the jail.