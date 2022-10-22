Court issues written verdict of approval of Azam Swati’s bail

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court issued written verdict of PTI senator Azam Swati’s post-arrest bail in a case related to his controversial tweets, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The court of Special Judge Central Islamabad Raja Asif Mehmood released written verdict about approval of bail to Azam Swati, comprised of six pages. The court had directed PTI leader Swati to deposit surety bonds worth Rs one million.

“The charge of instigation for sedition requires more inquiry under the relevant clauses,” the court observed in written judgment. “The intention and objective of the petitioner’s tweet will prove after recording evidence in the trial,” the court said.

“His case cannot be considered assisting the sedition as per the relevant clauses,” according to the verdict.

“A separate clause exists in the penal code, if it is being deemed the petitioner’s intention was meant to instigate rebellion,” the verdict read.

“The accused has been aged 74 years and have no previous criminal record. The accused has been sent back to jail, it means no more investigation is required,” the decision read.

” His bail is accepted and has been directed to deposit surety bonds worth Rs one million”, the court order said. “Accused should submit his original passport to the court till the next order,” according to the verdict.

The court on Friday granted post-arrest bail of Azam Swati in a case pertaining to controversial tweets.

At the previous hearing, Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi raised objections at the court’s jurisdiction and said this case should be transferred to the session court.

In his concluding arguments, Swati’s counsel Baber Awan said that his client had used the right of freedom of expression through his tweet.

My client was tortured and humiliated during the custody, he alleged.

PTI senator Azam Swati was taken into custody by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing from his home in Islamabad on October 13 after registering a case against him over the tweets.

