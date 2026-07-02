Court moved for handing over of newborn in hospital to mother

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has been moved for handing over of a newborn child to parents in the PIMS hospital.

The maternal grandmother of the infant, Nasreen Bibi, brought the case to the court heard by additional sessions judge Muhammad Ali Warraich.

The court directed administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to submit its report over the matter to the court at 2:00 PM today.

The Judge also directed the police to visit the PIMS and submit report to the court.

The petitioner said that the woman given birth of child in the PIMS hospital but the newborn not being handed over to the mother. “After completion of formalities the gynecology department of the hospital has kept the child with it and the head nurse is demanding Rs 5,00,000 from the family for handing over of the child”, according to the petition.

The head nurse has allegedly demanded money, otherwise “the child will not be handed over to mother”, petitioner said. “The hospital staff member has also threatened, handing over the child to unknown persons if the demanded money not paid”, according to petition.

The plaintiff has pleaded to the court to issue an order for immediate handing over of the custody of child to the mother.