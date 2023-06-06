Court orders immediate release of PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairperson Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

High court judge Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz heard the case and declared the detention of PTI Vice Chairperson Shah Mahmood Qureshi as ‘illegal’.

The court ordered Qureshi to submit an affidavit to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner within three days of his release.

During the hearing, LHC’s Rawalpindi Bench ordered that Qureshi should not be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) anymore.

Separately, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Punjab caretaker government to disclose details of all cases registered against Qureshi by June 6.

The PTI leader was re-arrested on May 23 moments after he was released from Adiala Jail. Shah Mahmood was released from Adiala jail on court orders but was taken into custody right after his release.

It is pertinent to mention here that former foreign minister Qureshi was taken into custody by police in Islamabad following May 9 protests.

Shah Mehmood was arrested from Gilgit Baltistan House in Islamabad, soon after the riots erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.