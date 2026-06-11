Court orders Norway Royal's son kept in custody pre-verdict

OSLO, NORWAY — The legal and emotional turmoil surrounding the Norwegian royal family has intensified. An Oslo appeals court has officially overturned a previous order that would have allowed Marius Borg Høiby to be released from custody to support his gravely ill mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Despite a lower court’s decision to grant Høiby an emergency release on compassionate grounds, prosecutors successfully blocked the move, ensuring he remains behind bars until his upcoming criminal verdict.

The Court’s Ruling: High Risk of Reoffending

On Monday, the Oslo District Court initially agreed to the 29-year-old’s request for release. Høiby had pleaded with the court, stating that being locked up while knowing his mother was so ill was “unbearable.” The lower court noted that his mother’s critical condition and his sobriety while incarcerated somewhat lowered his likelihood of committing further crimes.

However, the Borgarting Court of Appeal completely rejected that perspective on Wednesday. The appellate judge ruled that:

There remains a “strong degree of probability” that Høiby would commit new offenses if released.

Høiby has a history of violating restraining orders while fully aware of the consequences.

His situation is no different from any other inmate dealing with a seriously ill parent.

Høiby’s defense team expressed deep disappointment with the ruling but confirmed they will not take the appeal to Norway’s Supreme Court.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit Awaits Lung Transplant

The sudden push for Høiby’s release comes as the Royal Palace confirms a severe deterioration in Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s health.

The 52-year-old royal, who has battled an incurable, rare form of pulmonary fibrosis since 2018, has officially been placed on a waiting list for a lung transplant. Due to her worsening condition and a significant increase in lung scar tissue over the past year, all of her upcoming royal engagements have been canceled.

Crown Prince Haakon even cut a state visit to Japan short to rush back to his wife’s side, publicly addressing the nation to state that she is “gravely ill.”

A Royal Family in Unprecedented Crisis

Marius Borg Høiby—the Crown Princess’s son from a relationship prior to her 2001 marriage to Prince Haakon—is facing a mountain of legal trouble that has severely damaged the public standing of the Norwegian monarchy.

Key Facts of the Case:

The Charges: Høiby faces 40 criminal counts, including the rape of four women, domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend, making threats with a knife, and drug offenses.

The Timeline: His extensive seven-week criminal trial concluded in March, and he has been held at Oslo Prison since February.

The Stakes: Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of seven years and seven months. Høiby denies the most serious charges, including the rapes.

With Høiby’s final verdict scheduled for June 15, the Norwegian royal household is navigating its darkest chapter yet—simultaneously managing a high-profile criminal scandal, plummeting public approval, and a literal fight for the Crown Princess’s life.