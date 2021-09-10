Court orders release of imported ‘vintage cars’

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered customs authorities to release imported vintage cars, reported ARY News.

A larger bench of the high court announced its verdict calling for the cars that have already arrived in Pakistan to be released.

The SHC chief justice constituted a special larger bench to hear and decide a petition seeking directives for the authorities concerned to release imported old cars after two benches handed different verdicts.

READ: REMOVE BAN ON IMPORT OF VEHICLES, PETITIONER PLEADS LHC

One of the benches ordered the cars to be released under SRO No. 833 while the other dissented from it.

A state counsel argued before the court that the vehicles in question were not vintage cars that should be at least 50 years old.

The court observed that there is a ban on the import of old cars. However, it said a family member is permitted to import such vehicle under the new import policy.