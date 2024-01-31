Court orders release of PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh in cases pertaining to May 9 riots – wherein military’s installations were attacked following party founder Imran Khan’s arrest, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The court ordered Haleem Adil Sheikh’s release in cases of resorting to arson and violence during their protests against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The court also ordered the PTI leader to submit surety bonds of Rs200,000 while discharging him of the case under Section 173 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police arrested PTI’s provincial president Haleem Adil Sheikh in Sep last year soon after an antiterrorism court (ATC) ordered his release in another case.

An hour-long drama was witnessed before the court of the administrative judge of the ATCs in Clifton, where police tried to apply one after another tactics to secure his custody.

Senior PTI leadership, including 11 former lawmakers, have been booked in around four cases of resorting to arson and violence during their protests against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Earlier on Jan 2, the Judicial Magistrate South court indicted Haleem Adil Sheikh and former PTI leader Ali Zaidi for facilitating Hassan Niazi to flee from Karachi’s city court.

Sheikh and Ali Zaidi appeared before the court, where both the former lawmakers were charged frame for attempting to get a detained PTI leader, Hassan Niazi freed during his court appearance.