Court orders removal of “Islamabad” from housing societies’ names

ISLAMABAD: Housing societies situated outside Islamabad have been prohibited from using the name “Islamabad” in their titles, ARY News reported on Friday.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir has issued a verdict against the deregistration of housing societies, declaring 18 housing societies located beyond Islamabad’s borders as non-existent, while IHC has reinstated the registration of 18 housing societies.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) nullified the registration of the housing societies registered within Islamabad, but not located inside the border of Islamabad. The court invalidated the notification of cancellation of registration which was rolled out on last year 23rd September.

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the removal of the term “Islamabad” from the housing societies’ names situated outside Islamabad, to eliminates confusions among the people.

The court’s advised to publish an advertisements in the newspaper at the expense of the societies’ owners, announcing the limitation of societies to avoid confusion.

The court stated that the newspaper advertisements will persist at the central locations of these permanent housing societies. The utilization of “Islamabad” in the name is misleadingly implying to the public that these societies are situated within Islamabad.

The court remarked that the registrar cooperatives had not fulfilled all the legal requirements for deregistering these societies. After conducting various inquiries, the registrar will be able to initiate legal proceedings in accordance with the Societies Act.

The court stated that the registrar should ascertain whether societies have provided their development schedule for registration within a year. The registrar will confirm if the societies have submitted data for projects in the relevant provinces. If societies haven’t furnished data for housing projects, the registrar can take action.

The court further stated, “The registrar will also inquire whether housing societies have the capability to operate schemes, and they may seek assistance from Punjab’s relevant department.”

The Islamabad High Court added that within two months, the registrar cooperative housing societies should present an operational income report to the High Court.

The court pointed out that the cooperative housing societies have never abided by the law. They never monitored the working of housing societies and their financial affairs. There is no record that the registrar ever obtained information from Punjab’s relevant department.