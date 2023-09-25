Court orders to release 12-year-old girl on bail

Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday ordered to release 12-year-old girl on bail, ARY News reported.

The 12-year-old girl is facing murder charges. She is accused of killing a man named Gohar Ali while cutting fodder in Buner, five months ago.

The girl’s bail plea was filed in the PHC as she is underage. The court was pleaded to release the 12-year-old on bail, which was accepted.

It is to be noted that both the parties had registered cases against each other after the incident.

Separately in 2021, a judicial magistrate granted bail to six teenage suspects held for allegedly harassing female students at Karachi University.

Police arrested the suspects, all said to be the children of KU employees and booked them for allegedly harassing female students on the campus.