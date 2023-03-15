Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Court orders to send BOL TV's Shoaib Sheikh on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: The court of judicial magistrate has ordered to send the co-Chairman of BOL TV and Axact Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh to jail on judicial remand, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the BOL TV co-Chairman was presented before the court of judicial magistrate Abbas Shah.

He was presented before the court by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) after the completion of two-day physical remand.

The court rejected the plea to send the Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh on Physical remand and ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh, co-Chairman of BOL TV and Axact Chief Executive Officer (CEO), was arrested from Islamabad airport by Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Islamabad Zone.

In a statement, the FIA had said that the BOL TV’s co-Chairman was arrested over persistent absences. “The authority has served several summon notices to Sheikh in a case,” it said.

However, according to the investigation agency, Sheikh failed to appear at the FIA headquarters despite several notices.

