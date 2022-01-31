Court questions policies over land purchase and tourism in Murree

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday heard petitions over Murree tragedy, ARY News reported.

Rawalpindi’s Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Secretary Tourism Punjab were appeared in the court hearing.

The bench questioned about policy with regard to land purchasing and tourism in Murree.

“The Secretary Tourism should visit Kotli Sattian to watch the situation. The heaps of garbage and filth can be seen everywhere in Kotli Sattian,” the bench remarked.

“The secretary tourism should create public awareness about tourism and take the media in loop,” the bench further said.

The court directed the secretary to submit the Punjab Tourism Policy Act in the court in the next hearing.

“Illegal constructions are underway in Murree. The conditions will be worsened in the hill station after the next five years,” the court remarked.

Commissioner Rawalpindi submitted a report with regard to illegal constructions and encroachment in the court.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until February 07.

At least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree on last Friday (Jan 07) night.

An initial investigation report on the Murree tragedy exposed the administrative flaws during the influx of tourists to the scenic hill station during snowfall.

