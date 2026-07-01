Court rejects bail plea of fearsome 'White Corolla Gang' suspect

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of a key member of the fearsome ‘White Corolla Gang’ Muhammad Ali Hajano and summoned criminal record of the accused.

The accused has allegedly robbed a woman on gunpoint in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Accused Hajano committed a robbery near Pahalwan Goth in October 2025 and snatched purse, cash and gold chain from a woman sitting in a car, according to the prosecution.

“The woman hit her car to the motorbike when the accused trying to flee,” prosecutor said. “The accused fell to the ground, and people caught him and handed over to the police”.

The prosecution pleaded to the court to reject the bail plea of the accused, “who has been a habitual criminal”.

The White Corolla Gang created a reign of terror during the years 2008 and 2009, specifically targeted the affluent areas of Clifton and Defence (DHA), as well as various deserted locations across the city. Their primary targets were unsuspecting citizens, particularly couples. Beyond robbing victims of their valuables at gunpoint, the gang was also allegedly involved in the sexual assault and harassment of female victims.

The gang operated with highly calculated tactics, making it exceptionally difficult for the police to track them down.