Pronounced verdict is a public property : IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday said that journalists should be more responsible while covering the judiciary.

Addressing an oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA), Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said the media is the fourth pillar of state.

The chief justice congratulated the new-elected body of IHCJA and said that the role of media was imperative to aware the public about court proceedings.

He said that when a court gives a verdict it becomes a public property. The verdicts could be criticised but at the same time, the facts should also be reported correctly.

The chief justice said that they were answerable as public office-holders. Errors in decisions could be possible and that was the reason that the people used to approach the apex court.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reiterated that he could understand the compulsion of the media-persons that they required some “spicy content”, but it was important for them to do a responsible and standard journalism.

IHC’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, President Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Naveed Hayat Malik, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal, Deputy Attorney General Raja Arsahd Kayani, Assistant Attorney General Azmat Bashir Tarar, Secretary General RIUJ Asif Bashir Chaudhry, senior journalists Saghir Ahmed Chaudhry, Aamer Saeed Abbasi, Afzal Javed, President Supreme Court Press Association Aqeel Afzal and others also attended the ceremony.