Court reserves verdict over Fawad Chaudhry’s remand in NAB probe

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Saturday reserved its decision over NAB inquiry in road project misappropriation case against Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought 10 days’ physical remand from the court in case pertaining to misappropriation in land procurement for Pind Dadan Khan Jhelum Road construction.

NAB investigation officer told the court that in 10 days’ physical remand relevant record and statements were verified.

“Bank records have been summoned in which some transactions have been suspicious and required investigation with Fawad Chaudhry,” IO said.

Seeking physical remand of four more days he said with this remand inquiry will be completed. “Contractor and XEN have been summoned in NAB on January 02,” he said. “Eight of 16 kanal land procured has been transferred in the name of Fawad Chaudhry,” he added.

The Judge questioned Fawad Chaudhry about NAB’s behaviour, ” Seeing various behaviours in year but the NAB’s behaviour was okay,” former minister replied.

He said that the road project was approved by provincial and federal governments, NAB could not open inquiry against government. “The ECNEC had passed the road project, the NAB is not authorized to open feasibility of an approved project,” Fawad Chaudhry said. “It was a project of FWO, and no tenders were issued for the road project,” he said.

“NAB claiming that five million were distributed in my family, I request discharge of this case,” he said.

“Five million rupees were received from the contractor as federal minister with the promise of awarding contract to him,” investigation officer said.

Defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that the contractor has been summoned on Jan 02 while 10 days remand has been requested to the court. “Ten days’ remand is unnecessary”.

Fawad Chaudhry has been arrested on the inquiry stage, it is a bid to keep him out of elections, Faisal Chaudhry said.