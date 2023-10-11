LHC reserves verdict on Khadija Shah’s bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the bail application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah in May 9 violence cases, ARY News reported.

A two-member LHC bench headed by Justice Ayla Neelum heard the plea and reserved judgment.

However, the court granted bail to other accused Robina and Qasim.

PTI activist Khadija Shah, who is on judicial remand in multiple cases of May 9 riots, had approached the LHC on Saturday seeking details of all cases registered against her.

Advocate Sameer Khosa filed a petition on behalf of Ms Shah saying the petitioner has been falsely implicated by the police in the cases.

The petitioner has a right to know if there are any cases made against her to have a fair trial, the petition said.

The petition asks the court to order the police and the FIA to produce a list of FIRs registered against the petitioner.

The petition seeks a protective bail to enable Khadija Shah to approach any court for bail before arrest and take part in any investigation against her.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in various cities as the party workers agitated against the party chairman’s arrest.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attacks during a protest by PTI workers.