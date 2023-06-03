Court reserves verdict on Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s physical remand

GUJRANWALA: A Gujranwala district court has reserved its verdict on the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s (ACE) plea seeking physical remand of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi was presented in a Gujranwala court amid tight security by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials.

Elahi was produced in the court of Duty Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Afzal, where ACE officials requested the court to grant them PTI leader’s physical remand.

The hearing was presided over by Civil Judge Musawwar Ashiq.

Speaking to the media while appearing PTI President Parvez Elahi, who is currently under arrest, has said that he won’t abandon the party “at any cost”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab in a corruption case on Friday evening, shortly after the Lahore court discharged him in a graft case.

A district court in Lahore today discharged PTI President Parvez Elahi in a corruption case, a day after he was arrested from outside his residence by officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza heard the anti-corruption cases registered against Elahi in Gujranwala and Lahore. Pervaiz Elahi was produced before the Lahore court in two corruption cases wherein the anti-graft watchdog sought 14-day physical remand.

As per the order, the Lahore court termed the case against Elahi not “well-founded” as per the ACE investigation and inquiry. It further ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader’s “immediate release if not required in any other criminal case”.