Court reserves verdict on PTI founder, Bushra’s iddat appeals

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday reserved verdict on appeals challenging the sentences of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in iddat case.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand reserved the verdict on appeals against the seven-year sentence of the former premier and the former first lady.

PTI counsel Usman Riaz Gul and the assistant counsel to Khawar Maneka’s lawyer Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court.

The court will announce the judgement on May 29 (Wednesday).

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.

Sentence

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ iddat case.

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.