Court reserves verdict on Toshakhana vehicles case against Zardari, Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has reserved its verdict in the Toshakhana vehicle reference involving former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gilani, and former President Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

After hearing the arguments from all parties on Wednesday, Judge Abida Sajjad reserved the verdict and announced to pronounce the decision on October 14.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari was granted presidential immunity in the Park Lane and Toshakhana references.

The Accountability Court halted the hearing of references against President Zardari, citing Article 248 of the Constitution, which grants immunity to the President.

Judge Nasir Javed issued the verdict, stating that as long as Asif Zardari remains President, no criminal proceedings can be initiated against him. The prosecution did not object to the plea, and no opposition was raised.

According to the verdict, under Article 248, no case can be filed against the President, nor can any criminal proceedings be initiated.

President Zardari’s request for presidential immunity was accepted, and the references against him have been put on hold until he remains in office.

The NAB had filed a reference with the accountability court against the former heads of the state for not depositing luxury vehicles and valuable gifts received from the foreign leaders in the treasury.

