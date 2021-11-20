Court seeks lawyers arguments on acquittal pleas in Saaf Pani case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday summoned lawyers for arguments over acquittal pleas of accused in Saaf Pani Company reference, ARY News reported.

Former director Saaf Pani Company Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, former CEO Waseem Ajmal and other accused were present in the court hearing today.

Accountability court Judge Sajid Ali Awan directed prosecution to come up with arguments on acquittal pleas of the accused on the next hearing.

Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, Waseem Ajmal and other accused have filed petitions for their acquittal in the case under the amended NAB Ordinance.

Earlier, counsels of the accused said that under the amended ordinance the accountability court have no jurisdiction in the Saaf Pani Company reference.

The court could not hear the cases related to the allegations of official abuse of authority under the amended law.

The NAB had filed reference against 20 persons including former director Saaf Pani Company Qamar-ul-Islam, former CEO Waseem Ajmal and others, accused of awarding contracts at exorbitant rates causing a loss of Rs 345.282 million to the national exchequer.

