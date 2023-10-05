Court sends accused on jail remand in minor maid’s murder case

KHAIRPUR: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday sent four accused of the murder of child maid Fatima Phuriro sent to jail on 14 days’ remand, ARY News reported.

Four accused of the child murder Pir Asad Shah, his wife Hina Shah, Pir Fayyaz Shah and Imtiaz Meerasi were produced in the court today.

The victim’s mother Shabnam Phuriro also arrived in ATC with special security.

The court sent Pir Asad Shah, Pir Fayyaz Shah and Imtiaz Meerasi to 14 days’ jail remand.

Prime accused Asad Shah’s wife Hina Shah was sent to Women’s Jail Sukkur.

ATC Judge Nadeem Badar Qazi ordered to produce the accused before the court on October 19.

The postmortem report of the girl had confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused.

Child maid Fatima was died in gruesome conditions in the Haveli of Asad Shah in Ranipur in August, and a video of her death went viral on social media.

Two accused Pir Fayyaz Shah and his daughter Hina Shah, the wife of main suspect Asad Shah, remained at large for several weeks after murder of the child.

Fayyaz Shah was taken into custody when he was going back to his haveli after addressing a press conference, while Hina Shah surrendered to police after several police raids in her search.

Khairpur Police had also conducted raid in search of two accused at a residence of the family of influential Pirs of Ranipur at Khayaban-e-Shamsher in Karachi’s posh area of Defence Society.