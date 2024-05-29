Court stops fake bank accounts case against President Zardari

KARACHI: A banking court on Wednesday put the fake bank accounts case against President Asif Ali Zardari on backburner after an immunity plea from his counsel, ARY News reported.

The banking court judge said that the case could not be heard against President Zardari owing to the presidential immunity.

The court also granted a plea of Faryal Talpur for exemption from appearing in the court.

The banking court adjourned further hearing of the case until June 09.

Advocate Muhammad Waqas, an associate of senior lawyer Farooq H. Naik, filed two applications before the court on behalf of their clients in a previous hearing, pleading that Asif Ali Zardari has been elected president.

He submitted that Article 248 (2) of the Constitution safeguarded the president from legal proceedings in court during his term of office and claimed the presidential immunity and asked the banking court to halt the criminal proceeding against him in fake bank accounts case.

While in another application, his sister Faryal Talpur sought exemption from the court appearance for one day.