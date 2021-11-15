Court summons NAB witnesses in Sindh Small Industries reference

KARACHI: An accountability court summoned NAB witnesses in a reference pertaining to illegal recruitment in Sindh Small Industries Corporation, ARY News reported on Monday.

MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui and other accused appeared in the accountability case hearing.

Inquiry officer of the case, filed a report in the court about death of a co-accused.

Accountability Judge summoned prosecution witnesses in the next hearing of the reference and adjourned the case until December 07.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Siddiqui and others for causing a loss to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs420 million by making illegal appointments in the corporation between 2008 and 2012.

The former MQM leader, when he was serving as the provincial minister for industries and commerce, made around 372 appointments against the merit in collusion with the other accused, most of them were on a political basis, according to the NAB.

