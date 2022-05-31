Court summons Rana Sanaullah on June 25 for indictment in drug case

LAHORE: A special court for narcotics control has summoned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for indictment in the drug case hearing, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Court for Control of Narcotics Substances has fixed June 25 for indictment of the interior minister in drug case.

The court has issued written order of the last hearing of the case.

The court has summoned reply from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on an application of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for unfreezing his assets and bank accounts.

The court has also directed the lawyers to give their arguments over a plea of Rana Sanaullah for permanent exemption from appearing in the case hearing.

According to the court order the co-accused have taken back their petitions against framing charges against them and court has dismissed the applications.

Rana Sanaullah, was arrested on July 1, 2019 by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki point. The ANF claimed that 15 kilogrammes of drugs were recovered from his car. He was later released on bail in December of the same year.

