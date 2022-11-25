Friday, November 25, 2022
Court suspends Captain (retd), Safdar Awan’s arrest warrant

LAHORE: A district katchehry on Friday suspended the arrest warrant of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retired), Safdar Awan, in a case related to interference in the state’s affairs, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court heard the case against PML-N stalwart Captain (retd) Safdar for interfering in state affairs.

The court suspended the arrest warrants as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader presented himself before the court.

Furthermore, the court summoned the witnesses on the next hearing and adjourned the case till January 17.

Earlier, a district katchehry issued a bailable arrest warrant for Captain (retired), Safdar Awan, in a case related to the interference in the state’s affairs during the court appearance of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

A case had been registered against Safdar and others at Islampura police station in 2019 over a scuffle with police officials outside the accountability court during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz.

