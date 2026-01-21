Court temporarily allows ex-Alabama player to return to basketball team

A judge ruled Wednesday that Charles Bediako, a 7-foot center, may return to play basketball at Alabama.

He last played for the Crimson Tide in the 2022-23 season, signed a pro contract after he wasn’t selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, and wants to return to college. His attorneys filed a motion Tuesday, asking the courts to allow him to play basketball for Alabama throughout the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Judge James H. Roberts Jr. of the Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court approved a temporary restraining order that will allow Bediako to practice with the team and play in games over the next 10 days. The Athletic reported a hearing regarding Bediako’s request for a preliminary injunction was set for Jan. 27.

After the 2023 NBA Draft, Bediako signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs and appeared with a variety of G League teams through Dec. 25. He has yet to play in a regular-season NBA game.

With the Crimson Tide, he averaged 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 70 games.

The 23-year-old can now join, at least for now, former G League players playing college basketball this season. The difference is those players who have been allowed to play never signed with an NBA team, including on a two-way contract.

The NCAA made it clear in a statement issued Tuesday that it does not support players who have signed contracts playing in college.

“The NCAA is aware of media reports about a lawsuit filed against the NCAA by Charles Bediako,” the organization said. “Mr. Bediako signed three NBA contracts after competing in college for two seasons. The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract. Eligibility rules ensure high school students get a shot at earning scholarships, and we will continue to consistently apply and defend these rules.”

He currently is enrolled as a student at Alabama and has just this season of eligibility remaining, potentially. In his court filing, he contended he would be missing out on financial and other benefits if the court did not rule in his favor.

“When he elected to enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft, Mr. Bediako could not have imagined the monumental change in the landscape of college athletics that has since occurred,” the complaint reads, per The Athletic. “Had Mr. Bediako known that he would have been able to earn compensation directly from his university while remaining a student-athlete, he never would have left school to pursue financial gain elsewhere.”

The 17th-ranked Crimson Tide are 13-5 and in fifth place in the Southeastern Conference with a 3-2 league record. They have 13 games left on the season and next play Saturday at home against Tennessee.