Court to announce indictment decision in Mehar triple murder case

DADU: A tense atmosphere prevails ahead of the hearing of Mehar triple murder case at a criminal trial court here on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Complainant of the case Umme Rubab and two MPAs Sardar Khan Chandio and Burhan Chandio had reached court to attend the case hearing.

The trial court is expected to announce its decision reserved on a plea to indict the two MPA brothers of Pakistan People’s Party in the 2018 murder case in Mehar, a Taluka of Dadu district.

Large contingents of the police and rangers have been deployed in the surrounding of the court for security ahead of the sensitive case involving tribal chieftains.

Ahead of the hearing, some supporters of the MPAs were engaged in exchange of hot words with policemen.

In a previous hearing of the case lawyers of both sides had argued in favour and against indictment of the MPAs and other accused. The court had reserved its decision on the matter till September 11 (today).

It is pertinent to mention here that complainant Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Qabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station in Mehar.