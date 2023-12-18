18.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Court will pass order about delimitations as per SC directives: IHC CJ

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared that it would pass orders on petitions about delimitations keeping in view the directives of the Supreme Court (SC).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the cases pertaining to the delimitations in various constituencies.

During the course of proceedings, the law officer of the Election Commission of Pakistan Zeghan Anees informed the bench that the top court had declared all the complaints pertaining to delimitations filed after December 14, as ineffective.

The chief justice said that he would do consultation with other judges of the high court, and issue orders keeping in view the directives of the top court.

Meanwhile, a single member bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued notices to the ECP in petitions against delimitations of two constituencies including PS-41 and PS-42 of District Sanghar.

The petitioner’s lawyer Qasim Nawaz Abbasi prayed the court to restore the old delimitations in two constituencies. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till Tuesday.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.