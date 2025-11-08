Courteney Cox credits daughter Coco for shaping fashion choices

Global celebrity Courteney Cox has shared how her daughter’s assistance has transformed her business and fashion game recently.

During a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Courteney Cox candidly discussed her daughter’s participation in her business and the debut of her Cece body care brand.

The 61-year-old actress confessed that her 21-year-old daughter, Coco, is the real master planner for keeping her up-to-date on cosmetics and fashion trends, as well as market demands.

“She shows me how to do makeup really simply,” the Hollywood figure said.

She taught me how to wear blush. I thought blush was over here,” pointing to her cheekbones, “and it’s really more on the apples of your cheek,” the Friends star further added.

“She has the most beautiful eyebrows ever; they’re just gorgeous. When I look back at pictures from 10 or 20 years ago, when I’m trying to do some kind of post, I had minute eyebrows for much longer than when it was in fashion. So, one of the things I like now is thicker eyebrows like hers,” Courteney Cox stated.

However, according to the Scream star, her daughter Coco directs most of her styling these days, but she expressed aversion to several Gen-Z trends, stating, “Some of the things the girls are doing now, I don’t follow.”