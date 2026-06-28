Courteney Cox ends decade-long relationship with Johnny McDaid

Musician Johnny McDaid and American actress Courteney Cox have split up after more than a decade together. The Snow Patrol guitarist and the actress, best known for her iconic role as Monica on Friends, were briefly engaged before calling it off. However, the Scream star announced in 2019 that they had chosen to continue dating despite ending their engagement.

The former couple reportedly broke up last year after they began leading ‘different lives,’ partly due to the Irish musician splitting his time between the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to the Daily Mail, a source clarified that the split was entirely mutual and respectful. ‘Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney,’ the source stated. ‘They had a very deep relationship and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much.’ The source further emphasized, ‘This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives.’

Courteney Cox shares a 22-year-old daughter, Coco, with her ex-husband and Scream co-star David Arquette. Courteney Cox and Arquette married in June 1999, separated in 2010, and finalized their divorce in 2013.

Earlier this year, in Scream 7, Neve Campbell returns to take on Ghostface—and she is being well compensated for it. The film arrives in theatres today, Friday, February 27, 2026.

Variety reports that the 52-year-old actress secured a deal worth $7 million to reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott. This figure is particularly noteworthy, as it is $5 million more than what her longtime co-star, Courteney Cox, is receiving for the same film. The $2 million payday for Cox, 61, who has portrayed sardonic journalist Gale Weathers in every installment since the 1996 original, underscores just how central Sidney Prescott remains to the franchise’s identity and box office appeal.