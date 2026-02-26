Courteney Cox reacts to Jimmy Fallon wearing her Scream 3 baby bangs

Courteney Cox couldn’t contain her laughter when Jimmy Fallon donned a wig replicating her infamous baby bangs from Scream 3 during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 61-year-old actress was on the show to discuss the upcoming Scream 7 when the conversation turned to her much-memed “microbangs” from the 2000 horror classic. Cox immediately clarified, “The bangs were my choice. It’s not the way they came out.”

“I only had one set of bangs and they were…” she added, prompting Fallon to finish her sentence: “Microbangs.”

Fallon then jokingly put on a wig styled with the same tiny bangs. Cox burst into hysterical laughter at the sight. “You’re so cute, [but this is] the worst you’ve ever looked,” she said, gesturing to her own photo from the film. “This is skit-worthy, but do not ever wear those out. They look as bad as this.”

Trying to steer the conversation back to Scream 7, Fallon remained in the wig, prompting Cox to quip, “I don’t know who’s scarier, you or Ghostface?”

The Friends actress – who starred in six Scream films including the recent 2023 installment – has previously spoken about the hairstyle on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022.

“There was nothing worse. That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film,” she said at the time.