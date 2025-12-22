Courtney B.Vance honored with a star on Hollywood's 'Walk of Fame'

American actor Courtney B. Vance was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. He had a long list of people to thank who “paved the way” for him in his career.

On December 16, during his speech at a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, the 65-year-old actor took some time to shout out a number of actors, industry members and loved ones who have supported him on his decades-long journey in the entertainment business.

He further said, “I have learned that I’m not rich in money or things. I’m rich in the people who surround our family and me. I’m most grateful for all the people who held my hand and paved the way”.

He added, “People like Meryl Streep … Lloyd Richards and Earle Gister. Henry Woronicz. My uncles Lloyd and Lee Daniels. My aunt Lois Anne”.

Continuing his long list of shout-outs, Vance mentioned several other mentors and friends, including James Earl Jones, Mary Alice and “the entire cast” of the Broadway production of Fences, as well as Stockard Channing, Swoosie Kurtz and the rest of the original stars of Six Degrees of Separation.

He also thanked his team, his parents, his two children, daughter Bronwyn and son Slater, both 19 and “finally, the person who has made me the man I am today, my wife Angela Bassett”.

Earlier in his speech, Vance had recalled being by Bassett’s side when she received her own star back in 2008. “I saw this honor bestowed upon my wife March 20, 2008, when our children were almost 2, and I remember how huge a day it was for both our families and to return to this hallowed place directly across the street from where she was honored and have that same honor bestowed upon me, is really more happiness than I emotionally can bear, but I must shoulder on,” he said, eliciting some laughs from the crowd.

Bassett also gave a little speech on behalf of her husband at the ceremony on Dec. 16, calling Vance a "committed, relatable and deeply reliable" actor.

She said, “He shows up fully every time, onstage, on-screen, and on television, drowning each performance in emotional truth and the human complexity”.

She continued further before addressing Vance directly, “Today’s honour is deeply deserved. This star recognises not only his artistry, but his integrity, his generosity and his grace with which he moves through the world. “I’m proud of you. I love you, and I’m grateful that the world now has a star that bears your name”.

Bronwyn and Slater also each took to the podium to share a tribute for their dad. The latter described Vance as “the most altruistic public servant that I’ve ever encountered”.

“Empathy and taking care of people are one thing, but consistently bearing witness to others’ existences is entirely another. I’ve never seen someone cherish people like my father, expecting and wanting no award,” Slater said. “This man goes out of his way to make sure that people around him are at ease, helping in any way conducive to that goal”.

In her speech, Bronwyn noted that while the “world knows [Vance] as an award-winning actor on stage and screen,” he is “an award-winning father at home” to her and her twin brother.

After sharing some of the ways he doted on his daughter and the important life lessons he taught his kids, Bronwyn said, “Dad, you spend your life serving others today as we celebrate you. I hope you’ll allow yourself to be fully celebrated. There’s no one more deserving of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, not just for the greatness you’ve given this industry, but for the greatness of who you are”. In the end, she added, “I love you, Dad”.