Covid-19: 13 more deaths, 363 fresh cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 363 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,283,223.

A total of 37,148 samples were tested during this period, out of which 322 turned out to be positive, according to the latest data on the pandemic released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The infection rate was recorded at 0.88 per cent, it said. Thirteen more people succumbed to the viral disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 28,690.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in hospitals has dropped to 998.

Statistics 25 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,240

Positive Cases: 363

Positivity %: 0.88%

Deaths : 13

In a meeting on Nov 23, the NCOC, the country’s top platform overseeing Covid response, observed that the country is witnessing a visible reduction in Covid positive cases and mortalities beside a decrease in hospital admissions of coronavirus patients.

It instructed the provinces to expedite the Covid vaccination process in order to achieve the prescribed targets in this regard.

