Second Phase of Covid-19 vaccination to children completed

ISLAMABAD: The second phase to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 has been completed, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to health sources, the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive conducted from October 31 to 05 November in Sindh, Punjab and federal capital Islamabad to inoculate children aged between 5 and 11.

The NIH in its statement for the parents said that vaccination against COVID-19 helps children from being infected with the virus.

The entries of the COVID-19 vaccination will be made through B-form of the children.

The vaccination drive for children was launched in eight districts including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi Hyderabad and Okara.

“The second phase of vaccination drive for children could not attained its target,” according to sources.

“A target of vaccination of eight million children of five to 11 years age group was fixed. But 7.540450 million children were vaccinated,” sources said.

According to sources, 4,59,550 children from the target could not be vaccinated.

Overall 94.26 percent children were inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine and 97.78 pct children were given second dose of the vaccine, according to sources.

Comments