Covid-19: 336 new cases and 10 more deaths in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded as many as 336 new cases of the Covid-19 pandemic in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,287,161.

A total of 42,944 samples were tested, out of which 336 were declared positive for the virus, showing the positivity rate of 0.78 per cent, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Ten more patients of Covid-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,777, the monitoring body said.

The number of critical patients being treated in various hospitals across the country has come down to 862.

Statistics 6 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,944

Positive Cases: 336

Positivity %: 0.78%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 862 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 6, 2021

It is noteworthy that Pakistan has received 2.2 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX mechanism, the United States (US) Embassy in Islamabad said.

“Our commitment to COVID-19 response efforts in #Pakistan continues,” the US embassy said in a Twitter statement.

“Today the U.S. donated an additional 2.2 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Pakistan via the COVAX mechanism. This donation will complement the impressive campaign to vaccinate all Pakistanis.”

