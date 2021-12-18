Covid-19: 357 new cases and 7 more deaths in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported seven Covid-related deaths and 357 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The country’s nerve centre for Covid response said a total of 47,903 samples were tested, out of which 357 came back positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.74 per cent.

The country’s tally of confirmed infections has now climbed to 1,290,848. The death toll rose to 28,870 after seven more people succumbed to the viral disease.

The number of critical Covid patients under treatment in various hospitals across the country has come down to 666.

Statistics 18 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,903

Positive Cases: 357

Positivity %: 0.74%

Deaths : 7

Patients on Critical Care: 666 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 18, 2021

On Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that winter vacations in all educational institutions will begin from Jan 3, 2022.

“During today’s NCOC session, it is decided that Winter vacation in education sector will start from 3rd January 22 apart from Fog / Smog hit districts of Pakistan. Federating units will issue notifications accordingly,” it said in a Twitter statement.

The NCOC observed that millions of students have not yet been inoculated against the coronavirus. “The decision is aimed to ensure vaccination of maximum number of students, which is only possible if educational institutions stay open,” it said.

