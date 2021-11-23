Covid-19: 5 more deaths, 315 fresh cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 315 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,282,509.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, a total of 35,332 samples were tested during this period, out of which 315 turned out to be positive.

The infection rate slightly rose to 0.89 from 0.86 per cent against the previous day.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,667 after five more people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in hospitals across the country has come down to 1,026.

Statistics 23 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,332

Positive Cases: 315

Positivity %: 0.89%

Deaths : 5

Patients on Critical Care: 1026 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 23, 2021

Last week, the Natio­nal Command and Operation Centre decided to establish call centers and chatbots to reach the people eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. The decision came at a meeting of the NCOC chaired by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar.

The NCOC directed all stakeholders to beef up vaccination measures after measles and rubella campaign so a maximum number of eligible population is inoculated.