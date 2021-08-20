70 more Pakistanis die of COVID-19 during past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 has claimed 70 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,783.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 17,115,272 after the emergence of 3,239 new infections.

Statistics 20 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,982

Positive Cases: 3239

Positivity % : 6.23%

Deaths : 70 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 20, 2021

Overall 1,002,430 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.23 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 70 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the NCOC said, adding that 4,893 people are in critical condition.

Overall 17,115,272 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 51,982 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 417,439infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 377,208 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 155,153 cases. Islamabad, 95,491, Balochistan, 31,755, AJK, 30,314 and GB have reported 9,526 new infections, so far.