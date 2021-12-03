Covid-19: 8 more deaths and 391 new cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded as many as 391 new cases of Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,286,022.

A total of 46,457 samples were tested, out of which 391 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.84 per cent, according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data.

Also Read: ‘Majority of Covid Omicron variant cases were asymptomatic’

The death toll rose to 28,753 after eight more people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

The number of Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 895.

Statistics 3 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,457

Positive Cases: 391

Positivity %: 0.84%

Deaths : 8

Patients on Critical Care: 895 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 3, 2021

On Thursday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) asked the provinces to speed up the vaccination process amidst the threat of highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Also Read: Data suggests Covid Omicron variant gets around some, not all immunity

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response noted that the anti-Covid jab is the only way to control the spread of the new variant.

The monitoring body discussed in detail the city-wise Covid-19 vaccination process and agreed upon taking strict measures to enforce the obligatory vaccination regime.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!