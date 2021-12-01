Covid-19: 9 more deaths and 414 fresh cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Nine more Covid-related deaths were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours while 414 new cases took the infection tally to 1,285,254.

The nationwide death toll rose to 28,737 after nine more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data.

Also Read: Moderna CEO warns COVID-19 shots less effective against Omicron

A total of 42,381 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours, out of which 414 were declared positive for the virus. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent.

The number of Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 896.

Statistics 1 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,381

Positive Cases: 414

Positivity %: 0.97%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 896 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 1, 2021

On Tuesday, the federal government decided to administer coronavirus booster shots to adults to prevent the possible spread of a new heavily mutated Covid-19 strain, Omicron.

Read More: Govt to start COVID-19 vaccine booster shots amid Omicron concerns

The government is likely to start offering Covid-19 booster shots to fully vaccinated individuals from December 1. The booster shots will be administered in phases, sources told ARY News.

