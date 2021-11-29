No Covid-19 case reported from Gilgit Baltistan; active cases stand at 6

GILGIT: No case of COVID-19 has been reported from the Gilgit Baltistan region in Pakistan during the last 24 hours as the virus count stands at 10,411 in the federally administered territory, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the GB health department, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the region has also declined to six as six more patients have recovered in a day.

“The number of recoveries from COVID-19 stand at 10,219,” it said adding that 186 patients have so far succumbed to the deadly infection.

The health department further shared that the positivity ratio in Gilgit Baltistan stands at zero with a 1.79 percent death ratio and 98.16 percent ratio of recoveries from the virus.

Pakistan’s COVID toll

Pakistan reported fewer than 200 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,284,551.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, a total of 29,530 samples were tested, out of which 176 turned out to be positive.

Statistics 29 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 29,530

Positive Cases: 176

Positivity %: 0.59%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 923 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 29, 2021

The positivity rate fell to 0.59 per cent, which is the lowest ever recorded since the authorities concerned started measuring the infection rate in March last year.

Read More: S.African doctor says patients with Omicron variant have “very mild” symptoms

The death toll climbed to 28,718 after nine more people succumbed to the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 923.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!